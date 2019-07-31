Austin Martin swings into €86m loss

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda has swung to a £78.8m (€86m) loss in its first half as it said the "more challenging global" economy was impacting the firm.

The group's loss for the six months to June 30 compares with a profit of £20.8m (€23m) a year earlier.

Aston Martin - which floated last October - said interim revenues fell 4pc to £407.1m (€444m) amid slowing sales conditions in Britain and Europe.

The figures come a week after a shock profit warning from Aston Martin, which saw its stock market value halve.

Shares in Aston Martin plummeted another 19pc on Wednesday.

PA Media