Austin Martin swings into €86m loss
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda has swung to a £78.8m (€86m) loss in its first half as it said the "more challenging global" economy was impacting the firm.
The group's loss for the six months to June 30 compares with a profit of £20.8m (€23m) a year earlier.
Aston Martin - which floated last October - said interim revenues fell 4pc to £407.1m (€444m) amid slowing sales conditions in Britain and Europe.
The figures come a week after a shock profit warning from Aston Martin, which saw its stock market value halve.
Shares in Aston Martin plummeted another 19pc on Wednesday.
PA Media