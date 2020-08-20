Aus buyer of Prepaid Financial sees early deal gains

Australian company EML Payments reported higher revenues for 2020 boosted by its purchase of Noel Moran's Meath-based e-money firm, Prepaid Financial Services.

In its full-year results for the 2020 financial year Sydney-listed EML said the acquisition of PFS in March has already helped lift revenues which were 25pc higher for the year at AU$121.6m (€74m).

It said the PFS business had contributed AU$1.25bn (€760m) of customer transactions over its payments systems in the three months to the end of June.

The newly acquired Irish arm had its best month ever in July, new owner EML said.

The Australian buyer originally agreed to pay AUS$425m plus an earn-out of up to AUS$103m when it struck the deal to buy PFS in November 2019, but the price was reduced by AUS$160m in March, as the Covid pandemic struck and the cut price allowed EML to avoid additional borrowing. Mr Moran and other PFS shareholders also received 8.2pc of EML shares as part of the deal.

EML uses a measure it calls Gross Debit Volume (GDV) to describe and count the value of customer business transacted on its platforms. Each €100m in debit volume typically generates about €6m in revenue and €4.8m in gross profits, it said. GDV for 2020 was AUS$13.9bn.

EML said its debit volume on reloadable cards grew by 54pc to AU$4.2bn (€2.55bn), driven in part by the AU$1.25bn in volume provided by PFS clients. This produced 75pc growth in revenues for that segment to AU$41.9m, of which AU$15.6m came from the fourth-quarter revenues of PFS activities.

PFS employs more than 130 people at its headquarters in Trim, Co Meath, and 70 more in offices in London, Manchester and Malta.

EML shares initially traded higher on the Sydney Stock Exchange but closed 2.75pc lower at AU$3.18 (€1.93) - still nearly 40pc higher than when the PFS acquisition was completed on March 31.

EML says it has no secured debt and AU$118.4m (€71.9m) in cash.

Irish Independent