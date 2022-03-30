Aughinish Alumina owner flags business risks from Ukraine war

Russian metals giant Rusal, which owns the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Limerick, has warned of supply, financing and profit risks to its business as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow-listed firm, whose parent firm is part-owned by UK-sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, is battling the effects of several rounds of international sanctions against Russia that have roiled commodities, securities and currency markets.

In a statement accompanying its 2021 results, Rusal said increased production costs, the temporary shuttering of its Ukrainian plant and an Australian ban on key raw materials are affecting its activities.

Australia has banned exports of bauxite ore and alumina – the main ingredients in aluminium production – to Russia. Alumina exports from Australia make up “almost 20pc of Rusal demand” the company said in its statement.

Aluminium is used to manufacture everything from power lines and industrial appliances to vehicles, buildings and consumer electronics.

Rusal also said the Russian government’s order for metal producers to keep local prices low “may have an adverse effect on the company’s profitability”.

In its financial results on Wednesday, Rusal said it might have to postpone investments due to equipment shortages.

It said replacing foreign-currency credit facilities with rouble-denominated debt could have a “negative” effect on its financial results.

Despite the challenges, Rusal announced a 40pc jump in revenue for 2021 due to higher aluminium prices. However, aluminium production costs were up 9.9pc due to “global market turbulence” Rusal said.

"If the situation persists or continues to develop significantly, including the loss of significant parts of foreign markets which cannot be reallocated to new markets," Rusal said, "it may affect the business, financial condition, prospects and results of operations."

Rusal said it couldn't accurately assess the "quantitative effect" of all the restrictions and impacts, and it warned worse could come should additional sanctions or countermeasures from Russia emerge.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over the future of Rusal’s Irish refinery in Askeaton, west Limerick, which is Europe’s largest alumina plant.

While it is not on any international sanctions lists, global mining giant Rio Tinto recently decided to cut ties with the refinery, stopping supplies of bauxite ore and purchases of finished alumina.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said last week he was “determined” to keep the plant operating “no matter what”. Aughinish employs 482 full-time staff and 385 contract staff in its plant on the Shannon estuary.

Aughinish Alumina was bought by Rusal in 2007.

Rusal is owned by Russia’s En+ Group, which has a controlling stake of 56.88pc in the firm. Oleg Deripaska has a 45pc shareholding in En+.

He and his companies are not on the EU’s sanctions list, although he has been on a US list since 2018. Aughinish Alumina was not affected at that time, as Mr Deripaska divested himself of his majority stake in En+.

However, Aughinish Alumina’s access to the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) was suspended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this month following a request from the European Commission.

En+ Group said this month that it was “reviewing its strategy” with regard to its Russian business, including a possible carve out of Rusal’s international assets.