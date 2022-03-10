Aughinish Alumina-linked oligarch added to UK sanctions list

The UK has added billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a shareholder in the firm that owns Limerick refinery Aughinish Alumina, to its sanctions list.

Mr Deripaska has a 45pc shareholding in Russian metals giant En+ Group, which has a controlling stake of 56.88pc in Rusal, Aughinish Alumina’s owner.

The UK foreign office said Mr Deripaska is close to Russian president Vladimir Putin and was a business partner of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Mr Abramovich was also sanctioned by the UK today, along with the heads of energy firms Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom, as well as VTB Bank and Bank Rossiya.

Mr Deripaska has not been named on the EU’s latest sanctions list, but has been on a US list since 2018.

The UK foreign office estimates Mr Deripaska’s net worth at £2bn (around €2.4bn).

The sanctions include an asset freeze, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions.

“Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression,” said UK foreign secretary Liz Truss.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”

The Irish Independent revealed today that Aughinish Alumina’s access to the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) was suspended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following a request from the European Commission.

Last week the Taoiseach said the refinery, which employs 482 full-time staff and 385 contract staff near Askeaton in west Limerick, was not included in the EU sanctions.

Mr Deripaska has been on a US sanctions list since 2018, but Aughinish Alumina was not affected after he divested himself of his majority stake in En+.

Meanwhile, En+ Group said this week it was “reviewing its strategy” with regard to its Russian business.

The London-listed group said it was considering a possible ‘carve out’ of its Russian subsidiary, Rusal, which operates the Aughinish Alumina plant in Askeaton.

Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore said last week it was reviewing its 10.55pc equity stake in En+.