‘At least one’ Chinese agent operating at Twitter claims whistleblower as Musk and social network platform prepare for court over $44bn deal

Twitter's former security chief Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko is sworn in by a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

Disclosures from a former Twitter executive turned whistleblower show that at least one Chinese agent is working at the company, Senator Chuck Grassley said in his opening remarks during a US Senate hearing on Tuesday .

The testimony of Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired last year, comes as Twitter and Elon Musk head to trial next month over whether the Tesla chief’s $44bn (€44bn) deal for the social messaging giant should be completed.

Twitter was due to announce the results of a shareholder vote on Mr Musk’s takeover of the company. A majority have already approved the deal, sources told Reuters.

The San Francisco-based company sued Mr Musk for terminating the agreement, while the Tesla chief executive countersued, accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the number of false and spam accounts on its service.

A Delaware judge ruled last week Mr Musk can include Mr Zatko’s whistleblower claims in his case against Twitter, but denied his request to delay the trial.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning Mr Zatko over his claims that Twitter misled regulators about its compliance with a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over improper handling of user data.

Twitter has made ‘little meaningful progress on basic security, integrity and privacy systems’

Since then, Twitter has made “little meaningful progress on basic security, integrity and privacy systems”, Mr Zatko’s complaint filed with regulators in July said.

The committee, chaired by Senator Dick Durbin, is also expected to press Mr Zatko on his allegation that one or more of Twitter’s employees worked on behalf of foreign governments.

Mr Durbin, speaking to reporters earlier this week, said Mr Zatko’s claims were “a matter of grave personal and privacy concern”.

Twitter has said Mr Zatko was fired for “ineffective leadership and poor performance” and his allegations appeared designed to harm Twitter.

Mr Zatko’s whistleblower complaint appeared to contain more than two pages of links to supporting documents, such as emails between Mr Zatko and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and an assessment of misinformation and disinformation on Twitter.

The number of documents was limited compared to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who released thousands of pages of internal material.