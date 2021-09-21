AstraZeneca to invest €307m in Irish manufacturing facility

Pharma company AstraZeneca is to invest $360m (€307m) in a manufacturing facility near Dublin.

The planned investment at the Alexion Campus in College Park is expected to create around 100 highly skilled direct jobs, including scientists and engineers, and further indirect jobs.

The UK-based group is planning on establishing a “next-generation” active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules here.

The new plant will allow for late-stage development and early commercial supply of medicines, helping it meet the needs of AstraZeneca’s new medicines pipeline “with speed and agility” according to a statement from the company.

The investment programme is expected to “significantly reduce” commercialisation lead times, costs, and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, the company said.

The design of the plant will enable AstraZeneca to manufacture a wide range of medicines at the facility.

The investment by AstraZeneca is being supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: “This is a tremendously proud moment for us all at AstraZeneca and I am delighted that we are bringing this very significant investment to Dublin which, with the support of the IDA, will create highly skilled jobs, nurture the country’s dynamic life sciences sector and allow for the development of high value-added medicines.”

AstraZeneca, which operates in over 100 countries, is among the companies that has developed a Covid-19 vaccine.

Commenting on the company’s decision to establish a manufacturing plant in Ireland, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said “it will be a considerable addition to the well-established life sciences ecosystem here.”

“Competition for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is more intense than ever and all investment is hard won. This investment, creating 100 highly skilled jobs, including scientists and engineers, is most welcome and will be of substantial benefit to the local economy,” Mr Shanahan added.