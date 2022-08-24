AstraZeneca eyes oncology and cardio deals but may exit vaccines

AstraZeneca may not stay in the vaccine business in the long run and is looking to buy small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said.

Production delays, probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects and concerns about its relatively short shelf life compared with other shots have stymied adoption of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

Now, in the third year of the pandemic amid a global vaccine supply glut, its use has diminished in much of the developed world as countries have inoculated much of their populations and prefer Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines as boosters.

AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine has still not attained US approval.

"I cannot be sure the company will remain in the Covid vaccines business," Mr Soriot said in the interview, adding it may also shelve plans to build a broader vaccines portfolio.

AstraZeneca is looking for bolt-on acquisitions, Mr Soriot added. The CEO has presided over a quadrupling of AstraZeneca's share price in his decade at the helm.

"I can keep doing this job for many years," he said.

The 63-year old was once seen as a natural successor to outgoing Chairman Leif Johansson.

But in July, Mr Soriot quashed speculation he was planning to retire any time soon, saying he expected to work with the company's newly announced chairman-designate Michel Demare for many years to come.

Mr Soriot was tasked with turning around a troubled AstraZeneca – hit by a string of key patent losses and a spate of clinical trial failures – in October 2012, following a stint at pharma peer Roche.

With the Frenchman at the helm, the fortunes of the firm changed after he sharpened focus on speciality medicines and the lucrative field of oncology.