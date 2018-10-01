Aston Martin says stock market debut fully subscribed

Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin said its stock market share offer had been fully subscribed after it tightened and slightly lowered its price range to between £18.50 to £20 per share.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, is selling around 25pc of its stock in the first initial public offering (IPO) by a British carmaker for decades.

Aston initially set a range of between £17.50 to £22.50 per share, equating to a deal size of about £1.0-1.27bn and giving the company a price tag of up to £5.1bn.

It said on Monday the books were now covered at the tighter range and it expects to close them at midday London time on Tuesday.

The IPO follows a sale of shares by its main owners, Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups.

Reuters