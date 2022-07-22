Asset manager Blackstone boosts results by cashing out of big deals

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative-asset manager, cashed out of big deals in the second quarter, mitigating the sting from writedowns on investments and the tumult rippling through markets.

Second-quarter distributable earnings surged 86pc from a year earlier to $2bn (€1.96bn), or $1.49 a share, after the firm took profits from large investments, Blackstone said in a statement. That exceeded the average estimate of $1.47.

Writedowns on holdings, including those tied to the technology and industrials sectors, contributed to a net loss of $29.4m.

Blackstone’s corporate private equity depreciated by 6.7pc in the quarter.

Credit bets were also in the red, with liquid credit down 5.5pc as leveraged-loan markets sold off.

Blackstone shares fell 6.7pc to $94.28 in New York trading. The stock has slid 22pc this year through to Wednesday, compared with the S&P 500’s 17pc decline.

Blackstone President Jon Gray said he sees a challenge ahead amid Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, and as it gets harder for companies to go public and for buyout firms to dispose of bets at big profits.

“No one is unscathed in this environment,” Mr Gray said in an interview.

“The Fed tightening is going to lead to an economic slowdown.” It will take time for the Fed to cool inflation, he said. “It’s a little bit like a train that’s got a lot of momentum and a conductor has got to pull back.”

Blackstone is the first of the biggest alternative-asset managers to report second-quarter earnings.

The firm invests in real estate, company take-private deals and fast-growing startups, and is a source of financing to businesses. With $940.8bn in assets under management, it is a force in the world beyond stocks and bonds and a barometer of the health of the industry.

Real estate, the largest division by assets and biggest driver of distributable earnings, delivered cash windfalls in the second quarter.

Blackstone’s real estate arm sold hotel and casino company the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $5.65bn in the period, when the firm also took profits by shifting logistics company Mileway between portfolios run by the firm.

Net flows in the period rose to $73.9bn from $25.6bn a year earlier, Blackstone said.

This includes $24.4bn raised for a new real estate fund, which is targeted to be $30bn and the largest ever of its kind.

Among advancing strategies, the firm eked out a gain in the portfolios of hedge funds it assembles for clients.

The hedge fund unit has been going through a shakeup under new chief Joe Dowling, who took over last year.

Blackstone deployed $47.8bn in the last quarter, up from $23.8bn a year ago. The firm is sitting on a record $170bn in dry powder.

In the tough environment, the firm will be more focused on how companies are performing now, rather than how they performed a year ago, when looking at new deals, Mr Gray said.