Asos revenue smashes through the €1bn mark

Asos revenues smashed through £1bn (€1.2bn) in the four months that covered the Christmas period, a 20pc rise compared to the same period a year before.

The business said that total retail sales hit £1.07bn (€1.27bn), while group revenue reached almost £1.11bn (€1.3bn).

Just under 40pc of retail sales came from the UK, as it lost ground to international sales, which totalled £666m (€789m).

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "Asos has delivered an encouraging start to the year. Strong customer acquisition activity supported by robust operational performance has driven good momentum in all our markets.

"As we said in October, the focus for this year is to further enhance our capabilities and leverage the investments we have made. It is still early in the year and much remains to be done, but we are encouraged by the progress we have made so far. We remain confident in our ability to capture the substantial opportunity ahead of us."

