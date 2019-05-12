Asia's richest man buys Hamley's toy chain

Reliance Brands agreed to purchase the 259-year-old British toy-store chain Hamleys from C Banner for almost £68m (€60m) in cash. The transaction would transform it into a "dominant player in the global toy retail industry," it said. The acquisition is the latest in a string of purchases as Ambani combines bricks-and-mortar stores with online investments to counter the US giants. The billionaire is stitching together a network through stake purchases or outright acquisitions in India's online shopping market, which Morgan Stanley estimates will be worth $200bn by 2028. Adding Hamleys gives Reliance 167 stores in 18 countries.

Bloomberg