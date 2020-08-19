Asda will only be sold in deal that drives growth, says CFO

Capacity: Asda’s online levels reached what was planned for eight years’ time in a matter of weeks

Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world's biggest retailer Walmart, said it would expand weekly delivery capacity to one million slots next year to meet the demand for online grocery shopping spurred by the Covid-19 crisis.

Walmart, whose attempt to sell Asda to UK rival Sainsbury's for £7.3bn (€8.1bn) was thwarted by the UK's competition regulator last year, said last month it had restarted talks with potential buyers of a majority stake in the supermarket chain.

But Walmart will not sell a majority stake in Asda to a third party unless that suitor is beneficial to Asda's growth, Asda's finance chief said yesterday.

"There will only be a third-party investment in Asda if there is the ability to add something to our business and that Walmart and Asda conclude that it is the right option for growing Asda going forward, with the right positioning for long-term success," Asda's chief financial officer Rob McWilliam told Reuters.

"If that is where we land, we know that Walmart is going to remain a committed shareholder in the Asda business and we believe that we'll get the best of all worlds with what a third-party investor can bring, what Asda brings and what Walmart continue to bring to the party," he said.

Asked if Asda was now worth more than Sainsbury's was prepared to pay, Mr McWilliam said: "Time will tell."

"What the Covid crisis has shown is that we are a resilient business that wants to do the right thing for society and has done the right thing over this period," he said after Asda published second-quarter results.

The supermarket's online grocery sales doubled and click-and-collect sales quadrupled during its second quarter to June 30 - a period when Britain was in lockdown for all but a few days.

Asda has increased its online capacity by 65pc since March, to 700,000 weekly slots, and plans 740,000 per week by the end of the year.

It is also expanding its delivery partnership trial with Uber Eats to 25 more stores over the next eight weeks. The trial covers 10 stores presently.

"The pandemic has created a structural shift in customer behaviours towards grocery shopping," said CEO Roger Burnley.

"We have accelerated our online capacity expansion to meet levels we had anticipated reaching in eight years within a matter of weeks and we will continue to expand this offer."

Online growth and robust demand for groceries drove a 3.8pc increase in second-quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel - a slight acceleration from growth of 3.5pc in the previous quarter.

While Asda did see sales growth, recent industry data has shown it to be the laggard compared with its three major UK rivals - Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Also, Asda's operating income fell in the quarter, partly because of incremental costs related to the pandemic.

Mr Burnley said Asda customers were worried about their finances, highlighting a survey which found half expected their household incomes to decline during the next year.

Reuters

Irish Independent