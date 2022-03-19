As the world focuses on oil and Ukraine China’s markets swing wildly

U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. The White House/Handout via REUTERS.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have met in person before back in 2011, when they were both vice presidents. They held talks about Russia sanctions on Friday. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

Chinese stocks staged a late rebound in yesterday’s session amid speculation that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy further following Beijing’s pledge to stabilize financial markets, but it came after a week of the most extreme swings in decades.

Expectations that the People’s Bank of China would take more steps in the near term to spur the economy led to the recovery in the afternoon session, according to traders.

One tool could include cutting banks’ reserve requirements, they said.

The Hang Seng gauge of Chinese stocks surged 21pc in the previous two sessions, the most since 1998, as authorities made a concerted effort to shore up confidence following a historic rout.

Friday’s trading caps another wild week for Chinese equities that saw investors dump shares in the first two days, not least because of the risk of new US sanctions on the Asian nation due to its close ties with Russia.

While Beijing’s vows to support markets spurred a stunning turnaround in the last two sessions, geopolitical concerns remain a key factor for investors.

Traders are keen to see what comes from the planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden later in the day.

“These are difficult times. Traders and investors should be immediately aware of the risk this key historic phone call poses,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, wrote in a note, adding that a decision by the US to impose new sanctions on China could wipe out recent stock gains.

“It is a telling moment.”

Read More



China’s muted response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hardened views within the US administration that Mr Xi may be moving closer to supporting Moscow as the conflict continues, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Beijing denies it has tacitly backed the invasion and has rejected US reports that Russia asked China for financial and military assistance shortly after touching off the war, labelling them disinformation.

Some market watchers are more optimistic.

“I am hopeful that the meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden will send out positive signals of soothing Sino-US relations that will help stabilize market sentiment”, said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities.

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers posted a third day of gains, with a record 16pc surge on Thursday.

Ping An Insurance Group Co. was the top performer on the Hang Seng, which ended down 0.4pc after losing as much as 2.7pc in the morning session.

While the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.9pc on Friday, the gauge’s 5.6pc gain for the week was the biggest since October.

Turnover on an ETF in China tracking the tech measure surged to 8bn yuan (€1.1bn) yesterday, more than triple its daily average this year.

Investors are also turning more hopeful that China will make adjustments to its Covid restrictions.

Mr Xi has pledged to reduce the economic impact of his Covid-fighting measures, signaling a shift in a longstanding strategy that has minimized fatalities but weighed heavily on the world’s second-largest economy.

Options traders were betting on more gains to come for Hong Kong stocks, with the Hang Seng Index’s put-to-call ratio, which measures the demand for bearish options versus bullish ones, dropping to around where it was near the market’s 2008-09 bottom.

“While markets wait for policy actions, there could be more ups and downs in stock prices. But at least now we have confirmed a ‘policy bottom’,” said Li Yan, a senior market analyst at SBI Securities. “From now, investors will be examining what steps will be taken.”

“Just judging from the share moves, it looks like there are people trading on the possibility of a rate cut,” said Shi Junbo, a fund manager at Hangzhou Xiyan Asset Management Co.

“It’s all guesses right now, but unless there were some kind of speculation, there wouldn’t be such moves.”

A growing number of economists also anticipate lenders will lower their quotes for the loan prime rate, the de-facto benchmark lending level, set to be announced by the PBOC on Monday.

Yesterday, foreign investors were net buyers of Chinese shares for a second day, buying a net 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) of mainland stocks via trading links with Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ended down just 0.6pc versus an earlier loss of as much as 3.6pc.

Financial, property and tech stocks were among the best performers. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index reversed early declines to end 0.7pc higher.