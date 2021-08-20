Aryzta to sell its Brazilian business to Mexican foods group

Food group Aryzta has agreed to sell its Brazil businesses to Mexican multinational Grupo Bimbo .

The Swiss-headquartered firm has also entered into an agreement for a new €500m revolving credit facility.

The facility, which is expected to be utilised by October, is underwritten by Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UBS and will replace an €800m credit facility that matures in September next year.

Aryzta has made a number of disposals over the last year aimed at focusing the business on the European and Asian markets. It aimed to realise €600m-€800m from its disposal programmes.

To-date, the sales include the company’s North American business, the US pizza business, the minority stake in Picard, and now the Brazilian business. Analysts estimate the proceeds from the Brazilian sale to be somewhere between €100m and €130m.

“The successful sale of the Brazil businesses is a further positive step in the delivery of our strategy to rebuild Aryzta’s leadership in bakery in Europe and Asia,” said Urs Jordi, Aryzta’s chairman and its interim CEO.

“Given the disposal of the North and Latin American businesses, Aryzta can now shift its focus to driving sustainable organic growth, improving profitability and efficiency,” said Goodbody analyst Jason Molins.

“While we believe the benefits of the strategic repositioning should aid performance, we keep a watch around the impact of Covid restrictions, inflation, and customer negotiations into 2022,” Mr Molins added.

Aryzta will issue its 2021 annual report and full year results on October 4 and will hold its AGM on November 17.

In the nine months to May 1, Aryzta reported revenues of €1.1bn, a decline of 12pc. The entire group saw revenues fall 10pc year-on-year to €1.9bn over the nine months.

In May Aryzta completed the sale of its North American business. The net proceeds from the sale are expected to be around €650m.

Aryzta shares fell 2pc yesterday on the Zurich stock exchange.