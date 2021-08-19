Aryzta to sell Brazil business, agrees new revolving credit facility

The company is best known here as the baker of Cuisine de France-branded goods

Food group Aryzta has agreed to sell its Brazil businesses to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

The financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close next year, have not been made public.

The Swiss-headquartered company has also entered into an underwritten agreement with three banks for a new €500m revolving credit facility.

The facility, which is expected to be utilised by October, is underwritten by Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UBS and will replace the current €800m revolving credit facility that matures in September next year.

Chairman and interim CEO of ARYZTA, Urs Jordi said: “The successful sale of the Brazil businesses is a further positive step in the delivery of our strategy to rebuild Aryzta’s leadership in bakery in Europe and Asia.”

“Aryzta’s disposal program since September has exceeded expectations in all regards and accelerates the group’s journey to financial stability. Our focus will now centre on delivery of sustainable organic growth and achieving industry profitability and efficiency levels through our multi-local business strategy.”

The company was advised on the Brazil transaction by Houlihan Lokey and Alantra, PinheiroNeto and KPMG.

“Given the disposal of the North American and LATAM [Latin American] businesses, Aryzta can now shift its focus to driving sustainable organic growth, improving profitability and efficiency across their remaining business,” Jason Molins, analyst at Goodbody, said.

“While we believe the benefits of the strategic repositioning should aid performance, we continue to keep a watch around; the impact of Covid restrictions; the inflation environment; and customer negotiations into financial year 2022,” he added.

Aryzta will issue its 2021 annual report and full year results on October 4 and will hold its AGM on November 17.

In May Aryzta completed the sale of its North American business to an affiliate of private equity group Lindsay Goldberg. The net proceeds from the sale are expected to be around €650m subject to finalisation of the purchase price.

In the nine months to May 1, Aryzta reported revenue of €1.1bn from continuing operations, a decline of 12pc in organic movement. The total group saw revenue fall 10pc year-on-year to €1.9bn over the nine months, according to a trading update.

Earlier this year Aryzta’s Irish shares were delisted from the Euronext stock exchange in Dublin. Aryzta’s primary listing was already in Zurich.

The exit from the Irish stock market follows last year’s upheavals at the company, best known here as the baker of Cuisine de France-branded goods.

Shares in Aryzta were down just over 2pc in mid-morning trading in Zurich on Thursday.