Aryzta sees improvement in revenue trend as economies begin to re-open

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta says it saw further improvement in the revenue trend of its business last month as economics around the world begin to re-open.

The company expects organic revenue growth to be down around 18pc for the month to July 25, according to a trading update.

This is an improvement on the 23pc decline in revenue growth in June, and substantially better than the 49pc fall in organic revenue growth recorded in April.

However, the Kevin Toland-headed group warned there is concern about a second wave of restrictions in some European countries.

Aryzta, which produces the burger buns for McDonald’s as well as food for Subway, said the fast food and retail business is gradually improving in Europe, however foodservice is still “significantly down.”

In North America, sales are improving but are still experiencing volatility as some States and major cities reinstate restrictions.

In Europe only one Aryzta bakery is still fully paused compared to three at the end of April.

In North America one bakery is still fully paused versus five as of April 30.

Overall, the company, which is currently seeking a new chief financial officer, said it has around 14pc of staff furloughed versus 30pc April 30.

Aryzta said it has maintained liquidity in excess of €415m on July 31 compared to €370m on June 25, as it focuses on cash conservation.

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston was exploring a potential deal to buy Aryzta.

Aryzta has been heavily tipped as a takeover target amid a proxy battle between its board and biggest shareholder.

George Weston is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing, including Penneys and Brown Thomas, owned or dominated by descendants of the original businessman after whom the company is named, although the companies are independent of each other.

In July Aryzta said a number of third parties had made unsolicited takeover approaches for the company.

The company hired investment bank Rothschild in April for a strategic review that effectively put the business on the market, and chairman Gary McGann has said he will stand down if a deal had not been lined up by an extraordinary general meeting in September.

