Aryzta receives 10 approaches to buy parts of the business

Aryzta has been approached by at least ten different parties interested in buying parts of the business, the Irish Independent understands.

The approaches come as activist investors called for talks between the Swiss-Irish food group and US hedge fund Elliot to be brought to "a swift conclusion".

Aryzta confirmed at the beginning of September that it was in advanced talks Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

Yesterday the activists, led by Swiss group Veraison, said they expect both Aryzta and Elliott Advisors to comply with the 'Put up or shut up' rule and to provide clarity by the end of this week regarding the potential takeover offer.

"This is in the best interest of all stakeholders as it allows the company and the new leadership to implement any required measures without delay," Veraison said.

Both Aryzta and Elliot declined to comment on the statement from Veraison.

It comes as Aryzta said it is postponing its annual general meeting (AGM), which had been scheduled to take place next month.

However, yesterday the company said that due to the recently held extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in September, "a later AGM date affords the board, acting in the best interests of Aryzta, further time to evaluate the available range of strategic and financial options."

The new AGM date will be announced "in due course."

Earlier this month Urs Jordi, Aryzta's newly appointed chairman, said the company will explore "all strategic options available" to the group.

Mr Jordi, who last month said now was "the worst time" to sell the business, added that the firm's management will do its utmost to put the company back on the road to success.

Aryzta will continue to look at "all unsolicited expressions of interest received," he said.

On a call with analysts on October 6, Mr Jordi said that since Aryzta's EGM last month the company had established a special sub-committee to deal with the unsolicited offers it is receiving.

Among the options being explored is the potential sale of parts of the business.

In the 12 months to August 1 the food group reported a 13pc fall in total revenue to €2.9bn. The company is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, and supplies burger buns to McDonald's.

It has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €260m decreased by 33pc year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic had a material impact on underlying Ebitda generation, as people's eating habits changed due to the pandemic.

In May, Aryzta said it had hired investment bank Rothschild to undertake a strategic review of the business, and in July it said it had received a number of unsolicited approaches for the group.

Shares in Aryzta were down just under 2pc in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Irish Independent