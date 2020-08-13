Aryzta proposes new chairman to take over from Gary McGann

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has nominated Andreas Schmid to succeed Gary McGann as chairman of the company at its extraordinary general meeting next month.

Mr McGann has previously said he will stand down if a deal to sell the company has not been lined up by the EGM.

Mr Schmid previously served as CEO (1998 - 2002), chairman (1998 - 2005) and later vice chairman (2005 - 2014) of Barry Callebaut, a leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products.

As well as a number of other board roles, he has also served as chairman of the listed Airport Zürich since 2000.

“I am aware of the headwinds the company is currently facing, but I look forward to working with Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland, his management team and the board of directors to overcome these challenges,” MrSchmid said.

“Should I be elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting, I would step down from certain mandates I currently hold in order to fully support the business as it continues to manage through these difficult times,” he added.

Aryzta is trying to appease disgruntled shareholders, who last month warned they would take legal action if the company's extraordinary general meeting does not take place on September 16 as planned.

The activist group owns more than 20pc of Aryzta and is led by Swiss asset management company Veraison. It had requested an EGM take place on May 20.

In July it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston was exploring a potential deal to buy Aryzta.

George Weston is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing - including the Penneys and Brown Thomas brands.

Earlier in July, Aryzta said a number of third parties had made unsolicited takeover approaches for the company.

The company hired investment bank Rothschild in April for a strategic review.

Commenting on the nomination of Mr Schmid to the role of chairman, Veraison said is "not in the best interest of the bakery group."

"After discussions and further engagement attempts during the last weeks, his election is clearly rejected by the shareholder group," Veraison said in a statement.

