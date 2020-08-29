Aryzta 'not planning a quick sale', insists proposed chairman Schmid

Embattled Cuisine de France owner Aryzta isn't looking for a quick sale of the business, the executive lined up by the company to be its next chairman, Andreas Schmid, has insisted.

Last night US hedge fund Elliott Management was named as a potential bidder, in a report by Bloomberg.

Reports in Switzerland, where Aryzta has its corporate headquarters, have also claimed that the company is planning to offload its US arm, but retain its Canadian business.

Aryzta, which is fighting to bolster earnings and cope with the fallout of the pandemic, has contracts with major quick service restaurant chains such as McDonald's and Subway. The group's customers also include the likes of Walmart, Lidl and Dunnes Stores.

In May, Aryzta said it had hired investment bank Rothschild to undertake a strategic review of the business. Last month, it confirmed that it had received unsolicited approaches from the group.

One of those potential suitors is reportedly Canadian bakery giant George Weston Ltd. News agency Bloomberg said that the Canadian group has been working with an advisor as it circles Aryzta.

In July, activist shareholders insisted that Aryzta needed to sell €600m of assets in order to reduce its debts more manageable levels.

The activist funds, Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas, control more than 20pc of Aryzta between them.

They've been pushing for changes at Aryzta, including new board members. They've proposed Urs Jordi as chairman to succeed Gary McGann, who'll step down from the role after an extraordinary general meeting next month.

Mr Jordi is the former boss of Hiestand International which is the company that was originally acquired by Irish group IAWS to create Aryzta.

The Aryzta board's own nominee for the post of chairman - Mr Schmid - said in an interview with Swiss business magazine Bilanz that that a quick sale of the firm is not a priority and that the board wants to strengthen the company's business. He also said that he has met representatives of Veraison and Cobas.

Aryzta declined to comment on Mr Schmid's comments or on the report it could sell off its US business but retain its Canadian arm.

