Aryzta lenders give the green light for amendment of financial covenants

Bake off: Aryzta chairman Gary McGann was ousted from the board. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has received permission from the majority of its lenders that will allow an amendment to its financial covenants.

This will provide the company with increased financial headroom over the next year to deal with the continuing uncertainty around and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from the group said.

Aryzta has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

The amendment will apply to the two covenant tests relating to the interim financial statements as of January 2021 and to the annual financial statements of July next year.

In each case, the net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) coverage ratio shall be lower or equal to six times and the net interest coverage ratio shall be greater than one times.

Earlier this month Urs Jordi was elected chairman of the group in a dramatic extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Speaking at the EGM Mr Jordi threw the potential sale of Aryzta to US hedge fund Elliott into doubt after he said that now is "the worst time" to sell the business.

Aryzta confirmed at the beginning of the month that it is in advanced talks with Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

However, the EGM, which came on the back of a months-long campaign by activist investors - led by Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - for control of the Swiss-Irish business, resulted in chairman Gary McGann, CEO Kevin Toland and other long-time directors being ousted from the board.

The company, which is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, is also a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's.

Long-standing debt and strategic challenges were compounded this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday shares in Aryzta were up over 3pc in trading, however a number of food companies which have been damaged by the pandemic also experienced a bounce in their share price yesterday, including Marks & Spencer - up 5.4pc - and Greggs, which was up 4.9pc yesterday afternoon.

The volume of shares being trading in Aryzta yesterday was relatively low.

At its 2014 peak, the baked goods company was valued at more than €6bn.

Irish Independent