Arrest of Macau gambling boss Alvin Chau sinks casino shares

Embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings has closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau, the world’s largest gambling hub, after the company’s CEO was arrested, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The shutting of the company’s VIP rooms will result in a cut of around a third of its Macau headcount, said one of the sources, a senior casino executive who declined to be identified as the closure has not been publicly announced.

Suncity Group did not respond to a request for comment. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday, the second time in three days, pending what it said was the release of an announcement related to its VIP business.

The news comes amid a broad investigation into Suncity’s CEO Alvin Chau, who was arrested on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. Mr Chau is also the founder of Macau’s biggest junket operator which brings in high rollers to play at

casinos.

Read More

Marking a watershed development for the sector, authorities are adopting a zero-tolerance approach to the promotion of gambling in mainland China, where it is illegal, and are seeking to rein in the flow of Chinese gambling-related funds into Macau and other gaming hubs – outflows that China has deemed a national security risk.

The closure of Suncity’s gaming rooms has only exacerbated pain for Macau-listed casino stocks, which have tumbled this week on the expected loss of business from Mr Chau’s junket operations – which are estimated to account for around a quarter of Macau’s gaming revenues.

Shares in Wynn Macau , which analysts say is the casino operator most reliant on Suncity’s gaming rooms, have been hard hit, sliding 8pc on Wednesday to bring this week’s losses to 18pc.

Declines for US parent Wynn Resorts have been milder, with its shares having declined 5pc over Monday and Tuesday.

Outside Macau, Bloomberry Resorts, a popular casino destination for Chinese gamblers in the Philippines, tumbled 10pc on Wednesday.

Macau authorities have accused Mr Chau and 10 others of using the former Portuguese colony as a base for an illegal “live web betting platform” in the Philippines that attracted mainland Chinese gamblers.

A warrant for Mr Chau’s arrest was also issued on Friday last week by the mainland Chinese city of Wenzhou, accusing him of forming a junket agent network that helps citizens engage in gambling activities and setting up a company that helps gamblers make cross-border fund transfers.

Suncity Group said Mr Chau intended to resign. Reuters’ efforts to contact Mr Chau or his lawyer have been unsuccessful. Suncity Group’s stock plunged 48pc on Tuesday to a record HK$880m (€99.8m ) low.