Army of ‘meme stock’ traders behind record US tax bills

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has held up Joe Biden's longer-term economic agenda over concerns that a big package will further stoke inflation and add to debt.

The surge in individual stock trading by Americans last year contributed to a record tax haul for the US federal government this spring – shrinking the budget deficit and surprising Wall Street, but likely leaving President Joe Biden in no stronger shape as he battles for his fiscal agenda in Congress.

Tax collections since the start of the fiscal year in October are running at a record high – up 43pc over the same period in 2019, the most recent comparison not disturbed by the pandemic, Treasury Department data shows.

Surging wages and corporate profits are behind much of the increase, testament to the powerful economic recovery that Mr Biden and congressional Democrats are struggling to convince voters is under way. But another factor was the capital gains notched by Americans turning to securities trading during the pandemic. Individual taxes from small business proceeds or the sale of stock and other assets are nearly triple the 2019 levels.

Tax preparers, in the annual season that closed last month, had reported a significant increase among their clients of people using services like Robinhood. Close watchers of Treasury data picked up on similar trends.

"A big chunk of it has come from short-term capital gains," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC. "Meme stocks were very, very good to the IRS."

The surge in revenues spurred the Treasury last week to scale back its debt-sale plans by more than dealers had expected. But whether there's a fundamental change in flows that shrinks the deficit remains a question. Such a shift would offer Mr Biden ammunition to persuade Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has held up the president's longer-term economic agenda over concerns that a big package will further stoke inflation and add to debt.

"There is uncertainty around whether this year's elevated tax collection is a one-off or a more structural shift," Goldman Sachs Group interest-rate strategists led by Praveen Korapaty wrote in a note last week. "There are reasons to suspect it is the former – the biggest surprise has come from non-withheld receipts, and a strong contribution from capital gains taxes (rather than more reliable withheld tax receipts) seems to be the most likely driver."

There is also another shoe yet to drop: the impact of inflation in increasing the pace of federal spending. Higher costs are looming for federal workers' salaries, along with inflation-adjusted benefit programs like Social Security and nutrition assistance. With Treasury yields climbing as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, debt-servicing costs also are likely to rise.

"A future of higher interest rates presents a unique challenge as rising interest payments are both a consequence of inflationary spending policies as well as a contributor to the debt brought on by unchecked spending," Representative Jason Smith, the top Republican on the House Budget Committee said in a statement.