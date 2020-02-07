Argos profits up despite drop in sales

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of retailer Argos increased by 18pc to €9.99m last year.

New accounts filed by Argos Distributors (Ireland) Ltd show that the profits increased despite a 6pc decrease in revenues to €179.45m in the 12 months to the end of March 9th last.

The workforce employed by Argos Ireland reduced to 911 from 975 during the year.

Last year, the company sold its general merchandise, toys and products for the home from 40 stores as well as over the telephone and online.

The company's operating profit decreased by 4pc to €8.7m last year.

The directors said that the operating profit reflected a decrease in net operating expenses and a flat gross margin rate on the reduced sales.

Argos's increase in pre-tax profit came after it took in €1.1m in interest receivable. This followed interest incurred of €698,000 in the prior year.

The company recorded a gross profit of €53.47m following a cost of sales total of €125.97m.

The catalogue retailer - owned by UK retail giant, J Sainsbury plc - recorded a post tax profit of €8.7m following the company's payment of a corporation tax bill of €1.27m.