Ardagh to use hydrogen to fire up Absolut vodka glass bottle facility

Beverages packaging giant Ardagh Group has struck an agreement with Absolut Vodka that will enable the global spirits brand to become the first to move to a partly hydrogen energy-fired glass furnace for large-scale production.

Ardagh Group and Absolut Vodka will co-invest in the hydrogen-fired glass furnace, an industry first, they say will be a significant step to reduce the CO2 emissions from making its bottles.

"The hydrogen initiative is an important milestone for Absolut Vodka in becoming completely CO2 neutral by 2030. A prerequisite for being able to meet this goal is in reducing the carbon footprint of its glass packaging.”

Ardagh's Limmared glass production facility in Sweden currently uses a combination of natural gas and electricity to power its furnaces. The hydrogen pilot in Limmared aims to replace 20pc of its natural gas with green hydrogen to manufacture all of Absolut's bottles across its portfolio.

Despite being recyclable glass is relatively more energy intensive than aluminium can as a beverage packaging material.

New technologies such as hydrogen-fired furnaces aim to reduce carbon emissions from glass production significantly. Light-weighting of glass, increased use of electricity in furnaces and a significant increase in recycled flint glass are also being used by the industry to cut emissions.

Absolut itself owns one of the world's most energy-efficient distilleries and aims to have of a CO2 neutral product by 2030.

The CEO of The Absolut Company, Stephanie Durroux, said that it is now able to focus on the parts of the supply value chain outside its direct control.

"A bold and innovative approach is needed to accelerate radical change that will help solve the significant sustainability challenges that all glassmakers and buyers of glass face."