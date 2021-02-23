Ardagh metal packing to combine with Gores Holdings V creating $8.5bn company

Paul Coulson will serve as chairman of the new firm

Ardagh’s metal packaging business is to combine with Gores Holdings V, creating an independent public company valued at around $8.5bn (€7bn).

Paul Coulson’s Ardagh will retain an approximately 80pc stake in the new company – Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) – and receive up to $3.4bn (€2.8bn) in cash in the transactions.

The new entity intends to apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The combined business includes up to $525m (€432m) in cash from Gores Holdings V and a $600m (€494m) private placement led by “top-tier investors,” Ardagh said in a statement.

As a first step in the transaction, AMP will raise new debt of approximately $2.65bn (€2.2bn), which is 3.3 times its 2021 pro forma earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda).

The $2.65bn, together with the cash from Gores Holdings V and the funds from the private placement, will be used to pay up to $3.4bn in cash to Ardagh, as well as to cover transaction expenses.

AMP has a major presence in the Americas and Europe and is the second-largest beverage can producer in Europe and the third-largest in North America and Brazil.

The company expects to double its adjusted ebitda from $545m in 2020 to over $1.1bn in 2024.

Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Beverage, will be CEO of AMP.

Paul Coulson, chairman and CEO of Ardagh, will serve as chairman of the new firm, and Shaun Murphy, COO of Ardagh, will serve as vice chairman of the company following the closing of the deal.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr Coulson said: “The business has grown significantly since our acquisition of the metal beverage packaging business in 2016 and we have a clear roadmap that we believe will lead us to more than double adjusted EBITDA by 2024, as we invest in support of our customers’ growth.”

Once the deal is closed investors in the private placement will hold approximately 10pc in AMP and Gores Holdings V’s stockholders will hold about 10pc.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Ardagh and Gores Holdings V.

Last week Ardagh released its annual results for 2020.

The group reported revenue of $6.7bn (€5.5bn) for 2020 up from $6.6bn (€5.4bn) in 2019. Adjusted ebitda declined 2pc to $1.1bn (€906m).

