Aramco starts what could be world's biggest IPO

But in its long-awaited announcement, Aramco, the world's most profitable company, offered few specifics on the number of shares to be sold, pricing or launch date.

Bankers have told the Saudi government that investors will likely value the company at around $1.5tn (€1.3tn), below the $2tn (€1.8tn) valuation touted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he first floated the idea of an IPO nearly four years ago.

Aramco also did not mention what measures it has taken to beef up security following unprecedented attacks on its oil plants in September.

Sources told Reuters the oil firm could offer 1pc-2pc of its shares on the local bourse, raising $20bn-$40bn. A deal over $25bn (€22bn) would top that of the record-breaking Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014.

"Today is the right opportunity for new investors to reap the benefits of Aramco's ability to achieve value, and boost it on the long-term," Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said.

The company will spend the next 10 days talking to investors and the price range will follow, he said.

The IPO is designed to turbocharge Prince Mohammed's ambitious economic reform agenda by raising billions to build non-energy industries and diversify revenue streams.

Mr Rumayyan said a decision on an international listing for Aramco shares would be made in the future, without giving a time frame or venue for the overseas listing.

"Selling a small piece of Aramco in a captive market gives the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) more control to prop the value of Aramco up over its fair value," said Gary Ross, CEO at Black Gold Investors.

Confirmation of the sale of shares in the oil giant comes about seven weeks after the attacks on its oil facilities.

Reuters

Irish Independent