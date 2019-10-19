Aramco puts off IPO again as $2 trillion valuation doubted

The postponement, by at least a few weeks, will allow the array of Wall Street bankers advising Aramco to incorporate third-quarter results into their pre-IPO assessments of the company, according to people briefed on the situation.

The banks are still struggling to meet the valuation the company is seeking, according to one source.

Aramco, which pumps about 10pc of the world's crude oil, said in a statement that the timing of the IPO will depend on market conditions and that it continues to engage with shareholders on activities related to the listing.

The sudden delay disrupts the carefully choreographed plan to launch the share sale on October 20, followed a week later by intense promotion during the country's big investment forum - dubbed Davos in the Desert - and ending with an IPO in late November. A listing is now unlikely before December or perhaps January.

Last year, Aramco delayed the IPO after more than two years of preparations as international investors balked at the crown prince's valuation.

This time Saudi Arabia opted for an easier route, deciding to start with a local listing only in Riyadh - ditching plans for a sale in London or New York - and enlisting local banks and wealthy families to support the IPO.

The Saudi government had seemed determined to press on with an accelerated schedule even in the face of potential headwinds: weak oil prices, a slowing world economy and last month's attack on the company's biggest processing plant.

While details of the proposed offer haven't been made public, people involved in the transaction said earlier this month that about 2pc of Aramco might be sold, raising $40bn and exceeding the $25bn raised in 2014 by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Since the IPO was first mooted in 2016 Aramco's valuation has been contentious, with analysts suggesting $1.5 trillion as a more realistic figure.

For the more than two dozen advisers working on the share sale, however, it is set to be a fees bonanza - the oil giant will be handing over $350m to $450m for their services.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent