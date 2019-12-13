Aramco hits $2 trillion Saudi valuation target

Saudi Aramco hit the $2trn (€1.8trn) target sought by de-facto Saudi leader crown prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday as its shares racked up a second day of gains.

Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is the centrepiece of the Saudi crown prince's vision for diversifying the kingdom away from its oil dependence, by using the $25.6bn raised to develop other industries.

But that is well below his 2016 plan to raise as much as $100bn via a blockbuster international and domestic IPO.

Riyadh scaled back its ambitions after overseas investors baulked at the proposed valuation and only 1.5pc of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) shares were listed on its stock exchange on Wednesday, a tiny free float for such a huge company.

