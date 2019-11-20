Aramco bankers' IPO pay day might be 'just' $90m as deal shrinks
After battling it out for a role in a giant IPO that promised to make history, and enduring delay after delay, investment banks advising Saudi Aramco are set to be rewarded with relatively slim pickings.
The 25 banks working on the listing will earn combined fees of $90m (€81m) or less, according to three sources involved in the deal, after the oil company scaled back its ambitions.
That fee pool is dwarfed by the $300m paid out by Chinese retail titan Alibaba for its 2014 listing in New York. It also significantly trails the estimated $176m shelled out by Facebook for its 2012 IPO.
Almost four years since Saudi Arabia announced plans to list its oil champion, Aramco is finally going public, but in Riyadh rather than a global financial hub.
The company was always expected to pay less lucrative rates than the likes of Alibaba and Facebook. But its size, and anticipation that international investors would scramble for a slice of the world's most profitable firm, meant banks would have expected a far higher return.
However, Saudi Arabia has pared back its own ambitions.
Riyadh originally put the state company's value at $2trn, but this has been revised down to a maximum of $1.7trn. Aramco decided on Sunday it would offer only 1.5pc of the company - below the expected 2pc.
The world's top oil exporter also cancelled marketing events in developed markets like the US and UK, and is instead primarily targeting Saudi investors.
Banks will be paid 0.35pc of the money raised, according to sources - around $90m if the company prices at the top of its range, raising $25.6bn - still making it the biggest IPO in history.
If bankers had met milestones, including a $2trn valuation and selling 2pc of the company, fees would have been 0.5pc, the three sources said.
