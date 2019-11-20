Aramco bankers' IPO pay day might be 'just' $90m as deal shrinks

After battling it out for a role in a giant IPO that promised to make history, and enduring delay after delay, investment banks advising Saudi Aramco are set to be rewarded with relatively slim pickings.

The 25 banks working on the listing will earn combined fees of $90m (€81m) or less, according to three sources involved in the deal, after the oil company scaled back its ambitions.

That fee pool is dwarfed by the $300m paid out by Chinese retail titan Alibaba for its 2014 listing in New York. It also significantly trails the estimated $176m shelled out by Facebook for its 2012 IPO.

Almost four years since Saudi Arabia announced plans to list its oil champion, Aramco is finally going public, but in Riyadh rather than a global financial hub.

