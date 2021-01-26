Applegreen plots major acquisition on US east coast

Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen is taking full ownership of a venture conditionally awarded a 33-year lease to design, construct and operate 27 motorway service areas on the New York State Thruway in what will be a more than $300m (€247m) project.

The venture that’s about to seal the contract is a consortium currently headed by British infrastructure giant John Laing.

And Applegreen told investors as it released details of its scheme of arrangement that will see the company go private, that it’s also poised to make an acquisition in the western United States and eyeing a “significant” purchase in the east.

A move to the western United States would mark Applegreen’s first foray into that region.

Founded in 1992, Applegreen told shareholders last month that it intends to ditch its stock market listing and go private in a €718m proposal that’s backed by US investment giant Blackstone.

Applegreen founders, CEO Bob Etchingham and chief operating officer Joe Barrett, who between them own 41.3pc of the company, are supporting the deal and will remain with the company in their roles.

Applegreen has an extensive presence in Ireland and the UK. It first entered the US market in 2014 and now has a presence in a number of states along the eastern seaboard and also in Wisconsin and Minneapolis.

Applegreen told shareholders yesterday that it’s assessing opportunities to develop lager highway and motorway sites which management expects will be net beneficiaries of the transition from fossil-fuel engines to electric vehicles in the future.

“Opportunities like the New York Thruway concession are going to be essential to reshape the Applegreen business, as fossil fuels start to go into decline,” it pointed out.

“Bidding for these assets can require funding including material additional debt and the potential for substantial additional equity to be raised by Applegreen,” the company noted.

“Management has previously advised on the New York Thruway opportunity,” it said, adding that final approval for the redevelopment project is likely to be “imminent”.

“Applegreen has now agreed to take 100pc of the project going forward which will require additional capex in future years increasing the leverage of the group,” it said.

“Since the last update on the project, significant progress has been made on all key workstreams as work continues on finalising the structure and financing,” it told investors.

“In addition, Applegreen has been considering a significant acquisition opportunity in the eastern US and a smaller opportunity in western US.”

Applegreen said that it “has become obvious” that leverage and other requirements of the public markets are “increasingly constraining” its ability to purse acquisition opportunities.

It added that the group’s independent directors, having regard to Applegreen’s existing debt and capital structure, believe that accessing additional funds to both compete for and complete the potential new acquisitions “may prove difficult as a public company”.