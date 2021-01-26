| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Applegreen plots major acquisition on US east coast

Dealmakers: Applegreen's CEO Bob Etchingham and COO Joe Barrett. Photo: Shane O'Neill Expand

Close

Dealmakers: Applegreen's CEO Bob Etchingham and COO Joe Barrett. Photo: Shane O'Neill

Dealmakers: Applegreen's CEO Bob Etchingham and COO Joe Barrett. Photo: Shane O'Neill

Dealmakers: Applegreen's CEO Bob Etchingham and COO Joe Barrett. Photo: Shane O'Neill

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen is taking full ownership of a venture conditionally awarded a 33-year lease to design, construct and operate 27 motorway service areas on the New York State Thruway in what will be a more than $300m (€247m) project.

The venture that’s about to seal the contract is a consortium currently headed by British infrastructure giant John Laing.

And Applegreen told investors as it released details of its scheme of arrangement that will see the company go private, that it’s also poised to make an acquisition in the western United States and eyeing a “significant” purchase in the east.

Most Watched

Privacy