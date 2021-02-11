Applegreen finalises acquisition of New York highway venture

Applegreen is expanding in the US with NY State buy and may do more

Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen has finalised the acquisition of a venture that will spend $301m (€248m) redeveloping 27 service areas on the New York State Thruway.

Applegreen will also operate the service areas under a 33-year lease with the New York State Thruway Authority.

The Empire State Thruway Partners (ESTP) consortium had until last year included investors including UK infrastructure giant James Laing.

Stockmarket-listed Applegreen, which is in the throes of being taken private, said its financial plan for the project has been approved by the highway’s overseeing authority. Final approval has also been secured from the New York Office of the State Comptroller and the New York State attorney general, said Applegreen.

The New York State Thruway is 917km long and its facilities haven’t been significantly modernised in decades. The service areas feature a total of 84 food and beverage outlets. Total food, beverage and retail turnover for 2019 on the Thruway was approximately $118m (€97m).

Although Applegreen now has sole ownership and control of ESTP, it has the ability to add another party to the vehicle after financial close, subject to the approval of the Thruway authority.

Applegreen said it will “explore all options to ensure a sustainable long-term structure” for the project.

The redevelopment costs will be funded by a combination of equity from Applegreen and a Private Activity Bond. The company expects the equity element to be funded from debt resources and it’s not expected to be drawn down until between 2023 and 2025.

Applegreen expects the deal to take ownership of the consortium will be dilutive to earnings in 2021 and 2022 due to the additional debt service costs involved. However, it expects it to be accretive from 2023 once the redeveloped sites become operational.

“Opportunities like the New York Thruway concession are going to be essential to reshape the Applegreen business, as fossil fuels start to go into decline,” the company told shareholders last month.

The forecourt retailer has an extensive presence in Ireland and the UK. It first entered the US market in 2014 and now has operations in a number of states along the eastern seaboard and also in Wisconsin and Minneapolis.

It’s also eyeing a separate significant acquisition on the US east coast, and a smaller deal in the western United States.

Founded in 1992, Applegreen told shareholders in December that it intends to go private.

