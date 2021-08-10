Apple will scan photo uploads but not iPhones for potential child abuse images

The Apple Park campus stands in this aerial photograph taken above Cupertino, California. Photograph: Sam Hall

Apple says it will not indiscriminately scan iPhones for illegal content, but confirmed that it will check photo uploads for known child abuse material.

The tech giant also says that while it will inform some parents about explicit images being sent or received by children through its messages app, the measure will not fully apply to teenagers.

The company has clarified more details about its new child safety moves, which have drawn criticism from some privacy groups as a “slippery slope” to more invasive monitoring of phone users’ daily activities.

However, it has not yet said whether staff in Cork will be part of a new team to review disturbing child abuse material that is flagged as part of the safety detection process.

The two main measures being brought in by Apple are separate from each other.

The first control is to check for child abuse imagery, using a verified US database of illegal imagery.

The second is a system that warns kids if the image they are about to send or click on through the Messages app contains explicit material. If the child is under 13, and part of a family iCloud setup at home, a notification will be sent to a parent if the child decides to view or send the explicit material.

While the measures are to be rolled out first in the US, child protection bodies here have applauded the initiative.

“We welcome the commitment by Apple to scan all photos uploaded to the iCloud in a bid to combat the collection and distribution of child sexual abuse material,” said Alex Cooney, chief executive of CyberSafeKids, one of Ireland’s largest online child safety organisations.

“We further welcome the new feature being introduced for child accounts under their family sharing app to prevent both the uploading and the downloading of sexually explicit material. It's disappointing to see those criticising the move on the basis that it will breach privacy rights,” said Mr Cooney.

"Let's keep in mind that a child who has been sexually exploited online has suffered one of the worst breaches of privacy that can happen and we need to do so much more to prevent that happening. As a society, we are going to have to find a balance between safety and privacy and this move by Apple seems to be really trying to get that balance right.”

However, privacy advocates have voiced concern over fears that Apple is diluting its commitment to user privacy.

While a spokesperson for the Irish Council for Civil Liberties was unavailable to comment, the US Electronic Frontier Foundation said that a line had been crossed.

“It’s impossible to build a client-side scanning system that can only be used for sexually explicit images sent or received by children,” the organisation said in a statement.

“As a consequence, even a well-intentioned effort to build such a system will break key promises of the messenger’s encryption itself and open the door to broader abuses. That’s not a slippery slope, that’s a fully built system just waiting for external pressure to make the slightest change.”

This was echoed by a letter signed by thousands of US-based cryptographers, security experts and privacy advocates.

"Apple's proposal introduces a backdoor that threatens to undermine fundamental privacy protections for all users of Apple products,” they wrote.