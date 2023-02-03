| 11.4°C Dublin

Apple suffers first quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years

Michael Liedtke

Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

The company's sales of $117bn for the October-December period represented a 5pc decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn than analysts had projected.

