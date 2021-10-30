Apple loses its shine as Microsoft becomes world’s ‘biggest’ company

Apple lost its crown as the world's most valuable public company to Microsoft on Friday, as the iPhone maker's shares continued their downward slide.

Apple took a $6bn (€5.2bn) hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to a nagging global supply chain problem, leading to a miss on Wall Street expectations.

CEO Tim Cook said the impact will be even worse in the current holiday sales quarter.

"Compared to less hardware-focused FAANG peers, Apple is also a lot more exposed to supply chain disruption," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

FAANG refers to tech giants Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly Google).

Apple's shares were down 3.6pc at $147, implying a market capitalisation of $2.41trn on Friday. Microsoft stock was up 0.7pc at $326.8 and close to their all-time high, giving the Window’s maker a market valuation of $2.46trn.

Apple, which has repurchased $421.7bn over the years, had announced a massive $90bn share buyback in April.

As a result, the company's outstanding stock pool keeps shrinking, ending its fiscal fourth quarter with 16.4 billion shares.

Microsoft's stock has surged more than 45pc this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 15pc so far this year.

Apple's stock market value overtook Microsoft's in 2010 as the iPhone made it the world's premier consumer technology company.

The companies have taken turns as Wall Street's most valuable business in recent years, with Apple holding the title since mid-2020.

Analysts say Apple has managed the supply chain issue well, but with Mr Cook warning of more pressure, the door is open to a hit to its performance ahead of the Christmas season.

In contrast, Microsoft forecast a strong end to the calendar year on Tuesday thanks to its booming cloud business, but it warned that supply-chain woes will continue to dog key units, such as those producing its Surface laptops and Xbox gaming consoles.