Apple is losing its shine as safe haven in tech bear market

Apple’s status as a relative haven in this year’s bear market is under threat amid growing concern that iPhone sales are weakening, portending further declines for technology stocks more broadly.

Over the weekend, the Cupertino, California-based company said Covid-related lockdowns in China would cause shipments of its newest premium handsets to be lower than previously expected. Bloomberg News also reported that due to weaker demand, Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14s this year than first anticipated.

The stock rose 0.6pc yesterday, bringing its year-to-date decline to 21pc. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 32pc.

Other major technology and internet stocks – including Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Alphabet – are down between 32pc and 46pc.

Apple was the only megacap to rally in the wake of its results this quarter, and the report kept analysts from dramatically slashing earnings estimates, in contrast to widespread cuts elsewhere. Now the consensus for Apple is too optimistic, according to UBS. That represents a risk to the market’s biggest company at a time when it already trades at a premium to the Nasdaq 100.

Brian Frank, chief investment officer of Frank Funds, called the lack of estimate cuts “a flashing red light” for investors.

“I don’t see any reason why Apple estimates won’t be cut at the same scale as tech overall, and because it trades with a multiple above 20, this seems like a massive risk,” he said.

“Given its global exposure and the fact that consumers are facing a difficult environment because of inflation, I don’t see anything to get excited about. I think there’s a lot more downside risk for megacaps.”

Analysts expect earnings of $6.29 (€6.30) per share for Apple in 2023, an estimate that has only declined by 2.6pc over the past quarter. To compare, 2023 estimates have fallen 5.8pc for Microsoft in the same period, 5.6pc for Alphabet, and 14pc for Amazon. Companies that supply to Apple have also seen estimates slashed. Predicted 2023 earnings for Skyworks Solutions have fallen 11pc over the past month while Qorvo estimates are down more than 20pc. Both reported last week.

Apple trades at about 22 times estimated earnings, above its 10-year average of 17 and the 19.7 multiple of the Nasdaq 100. Should consensus estimate get slashed further, shrinking the denominator in the price-to-earnings equation, Apple would screen as more expensive than it currently does.

“It’s overvalued relative to the rest of tech, even if there is something to be said for its cash flow and brand,” said Jim Worden, chief investment officer of Wealth Consulting Group. “The big question is how much growth could slow, since I think a recession will hurt Apple more than analysts are projecting."