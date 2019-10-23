Apple boss takes role at Chinese college

The announcement from Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management (SEM) on Saturday did not specify when Mr Cook had assumed the role.

Apple declined to comment on the announcement.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is among the top politicians who attended Tsinghua - which is sometimes dubbed 'China's Harvard' - as an undergraduate.

The advisory board to Tsinghua's SEM school includes the head of the school, businessmen and senior government officials.

Mr Cook met with the head of China's market regulator last week, which came a week after Apple was caught in the middle of ongoing political tensions between the mainland and protesters in Hong Kong.

The US technology giant took the decision to pull the HKmap.live app from its App Store. The app is said to reveal the location of police in Hong Kong, which has been subject to violent protests.

Reuters

Irish Independent