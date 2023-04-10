Apple and Disney in focus as US seeks China ‘uncoupling’

Customers take part in a class to learn how to use their iPhones at an Apple store in Beijing, where Apple has a significant presence. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty

Apple and Disney are among US businesses that will face the steepest challenges in a “selective decoupling” from China, a key lawmaker said after a series of meetings with executives and experts in Hollywood and Silicon Valley last week.

Representative Mike Gallagher, the chairman of a House committee focused on US-China competition, met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney CEO Bob Iger as part of a three-day trip through California to learn more about how companies are navigating the tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

“Apple’s at the heart of what is the most complex aspect of this competition, which is companies that have a massive presence in China are going [to] have to deal with the fact that some form of selective economic decoupling is inevitable,” Mr Gallagher said in a phone interview. “It’s going to continue.”

Mr Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, and his Democratic counterpart, Raja Krishnamoorthi, led a group of about half-a-dozen lawmakers through a jam-packed programme filled with meetings with tech and entertainment executives.

The agenda included a lunch with Mr Cook and executives from Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and Palantir Technologies, and dinner with about a dozen prominent venture capitalists, including Marc Andreessen and Vinod Khosla.

Lawmakers also met with Mr Iger and other Hollywood executives to discuss concerns over US entertainment companies censoring their content for the Chinese market.

The trip was part of an effort by lawmakers on the newly created committee to get outside of Washington DC and hear from the private sector.

Mr Gallagher said that despite the recent tensions – including military manoeuvres by China in response to Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen’s visit to New York and California – he does not see a total break from China in the near future.

Instead, there will be “selective decoupling” that would see some supply chains of sensitive materials gradually moved out of China, a process he acknowledges is complicated and costly.

He said that in his conversations with industry executives, most want “bright, clear lines from the government” around which areas of the Chinese economy they should stay away from.