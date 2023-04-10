| 7.8°C Dublin

Apple and Disney in focus as US seeks China ‘uncoupling’

Customers take part in a class to learn how to use their iPhones at an Apple store in Beijing, where Apple has a significant presence. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Expand

Daniel Flatley

Apple and Disney are among US businesses that will face the steepest challenges in a “selective decoupling” from China, a key lawmaker said after a series of meetings with executives and experts in Hollywood and Silicon Valley last week.

Representative Mike Gallagher, the chairman of a House committee focused on US-China competition, met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney CEO Bob Iger as part of a three-day trip through California to learn more about how companies are navigating the tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

