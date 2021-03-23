Apollo’s Leon Black exits early after fallout from Epstein links

Leon Black, the Wall Street billionaire who appeared to be a main client of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is stepping down as chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management months ahead of schedule.

Mr Black's departure from that role had been announced in January, though the firm said at the time that he would leave by July 1. A statement yesterday confirmed his immediate exit from the position as well as the chairmanship he'd been expected to keep.

Apollo has been active in Ireland since the global financial crisis, buying hundreds of millions of euro of distressed loans from lenders including Ulster Bank, and in recent weeks AIB.

In 2018, it bought the Tifco hotel chain for a reported €600m from Goldman Sachs. The Irish hotel chain has been selected by the Government here for a contract to provide quarantine space for travelers in a bid to contain the Covid pandemic.

Apollo said its co-founder Marc Rowan has taken over as CEO, Jay Clayton was named non-executive chairman, and Apollo added two more independent directors to its board, according to the statement.

It's an abrupt turn for Mr Black, 69, a Wall Street legend who built Apollo into one of the most fearsome – and profitable – names in American finance. He cited unspecified health issues for himself and his wife in announcing his exit.

"Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership," Mr Black said in the statement.

Mr Black and Apollo have been dealing with the fallout from his extensive links with convicted sex offender Epstein, which brought unprecedented scrutiny and unsettled clients and shareholders.

After new evidence of Mr Black's ties to the late financier surfaced last year, Apollo hired a law firm to look into the matter. The investigation found that Mr Black paid Mr Epstein $158m (€132m) between 2012 and 2017 – after Mr Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008.

Apollo has long maintained it never hired Epstein for any services, and Mr Black was never accused of any involvement in his criminal activities.

Throughout his career, Mr Black earned a reputation for overcoming disasters.

He founded Apollo in 1990 with partners from Drexel Burnham Lambert, the junk-bond shop led by Michael Milken that collapsed in a scandal.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Apollo came up with ways to protect its investments even when some of the companies it backed failed.

But Mr Black's ties with Epstein brought unprecedented scrutiny upon the firm, unsettling clients and shareholders. Some public pension plans halted their commitments, threatening fundraising.

Now is "the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra's and my health issues, and my many other interests", Mr Black said. "I intend to remain Apollo's largest shareholder, and strongest supporter."

Bloomberg