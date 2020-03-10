Aon's $30bn purchase of Willis Towers Watson faces regulatory hurdles

UK-based Aon yesterday said it would buy Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30bn (€26bn) in an all-stock deal that creates the world's largest insurance broker but is almost certain to face regulatory hurdles.

The deal unifies the sector's second and third largest names into a company worth $76bn by current share prices, and adds scale in a battle with falling margins.

"We know each other well and this came together pretty quickly," Aon CEO Greg Case said on a call with analysts, adding that the deal was motivated by "unmet client needs".

First mooted a year ago, the deal creates a company that will overtake market leader Marsh & McLennan in terms of value.

It follows a period of brutal competition that has driven down insurance premiums even as claims continue to increase.

Aon confirmed last year it was in early-stage talks with Willis Towers but scrapped the plans, without giving a reason.

Analysts said an Aon-Willis deal might have trouble clearing anti-trust hurdles.

Aon's shares plunged nearly 11pc in pre-market trade, while Willis' shares rose just 3.14pc, although both moves came in a market hit heavily by yesterday's collapse in oil prices. "The insurers and re-insurers are unlikely to be happy about the deal, given the scale of the two players coming together," said Ben Cohen at Investec.

The deal terms state Aon will be obligated to pay a fee of $1bn to Willis if the deal were to fall through.

Aon chief financial officer Christa Davies said she was confident of getting all "necessary approvals".

The deal follows other moves to consolidate the global insurance business.

Marsh last April sealed its purchase of UK rival Jardine Lloyd Thompson for $5.7bn, at the time cementing its position as the biggest global player.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent