An Irish-led SPAC is fully loaded for digital disruption acquisitions 

An Irish-fronted ‘blank cheque’ company that raised almost $400m (€340m) in January via a New York flotation has told investors that it is continuing to hunt for an acquisition.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), issued its first annual report this week outlining its approach to completing an "initial business combination" with an existing operating company.

NAAC said it was looking for a company in Europe or North America with an enterprise value of $1bn-$2bn in the consumers, industrials or telecoms industries.

The company has a particular interest in e-commerce and the impact of Covid-19 on consumers' online shopping habits.

"We believe the rapid evolution of the digital economy and accompanying digital infrastructure creates dislocation and has critical implications for consumer preferences and supply chains of related companies," the company filing said. "Our management team’s experience and skillset in our core industries aligns well to capitalize on opportunities that will emerge from the current digital disruption."

The company has just shy of $380m in funds raised from shareholders from its January IPO, along with capacity to raise another $100m from a share placement. The annual report indicates that NAAC is prepared to finance any acquisition by adding debt instruments to its capital mix.

NAAC, founded by Gary Quin and Patrick Doran, has until January 2023 to complete an acquisition before the funds it raised are redistributed to shareholders.

Mr Quin, the CEO, is a telecoms veteran who was involved in some of the most significant transactions in Irish corporate history, including the examinership of Eir in 2012, the sale of Aer Lingus to IAG, the State recapitalisations of Irish banks during the financial crisis and the IPOs of Hibernia Reit, IRES Reit, Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds from investors with the intention of acquiring an unlisted business without that business having to go through the process of an initial public offering itself.

