Amryt shares leap on drug trial results

Share surge: Chief executive of Amryt Pharma Joe Wiley

Amryt Pharma shares surged in London and New York after the firm reported positive clinical results for its key pipeline product.

The Irish-led firm said Filsuvez, its prospective treatment for a currently incurable skin-blistering disorder, had performed strongly in a phase three trial. It involved 223 patients, including 156 children, in 28 countries over a 27-month span.

The disease, epidermolysis bullosa (EB), afflicts an estimated 30,000 people in the US - the most likely initial market - and 500,000 worldwide.