America’s ‘Great Resignation’ may be nothing out of the ordinary

'The quits waves in manufacturing in 1948, 1951, 1953, 1966, 1969 and 1973 are of the same order of magnitude as the current wave,' says the report.

High levels of workers quitting their jobs during and after the Covid lockdowns – dubbed the Great Resignation – may not be that rare after all, according to the latest research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

“Evidence from both recent worker surveys and historical data on quits shows that the Great Resignation is not as unusual as one might think,” wrote Bart Hobijn, a visiting fellow with the regional Fed’s research department and a professor of economics at Arizona State University.

The so-called ‘quits rate’, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, remained near a record 2.9pc in February. Roughly 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in the month, according to Labour Department data back to 2000.

That high reading has been cited by Fed officials as a sign of a very tight US labour market, alongside an unemployment rate that fell to 3.6pc in March, which is pushing wages up. The central bank also touts those metrics to argue the job market is strong enough to handle interest rate hikes to confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.

But the paper argues that prior to 2000, high waves of quits had actually been quite common during rapid economic recoveries in the post-war period, based on the Manufacturing Labour Turnover Survey, which was discontinued in 1981.

“The quits waves in manufacturing in 1948, 1951, 1953, 1966, 1969 and 1973 are of the same order of magnitude as the current wave,” said Mr Hobijn. “All of these waves coincide with periods when payroll employment grew very fast, both in the manufacturing sector and the total nonfarm sector.”

He suggests employers will have more success filling positions, which should ease pressure on wages, from later this year.