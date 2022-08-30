American football analytics company Pro Football Focus to create Irish roles

US football analytics company Pro Football Focus (PFF) will create a number of roles in Ireland as it establishes an operation here.

The company, which provides game and player insights to NFL and college football teams, will diversify its core products to offer them to US and European soccer markets.

The first soccer club-focused product is set to launch next month.

As part of the European expansion and development of new soccer products, PFF will create 21 remote full-time roles, as well as 175 seasonal analyst roles in Ireland over the next three years.

PFF was founded in 2009 and provides analysis to customers through a subscription-based platform.

The company began providing customised data monitoring services for three NFL teams and now supplies data for all 32 NFL teams, more than 100 college football teams and Canadian football league.

PFF said the decision to establish an operation in Ireland was driven by the availability of talent in the country, as well as the existing sports tech ecosystem here.

“Ireland will play a key role in PFF’s expansion into the beautiful game,” said GM of soccer operations Nate Gerstle.

“Its strategic location, the availability of skilled labour, and rich history of achievements in science and technology are among the many reasons why our management team chose Ireland.