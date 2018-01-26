Donald Trump has told hundreds of world and business leaders in a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Donald Trump has told hundreds of world and business leaders in a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

'America first does not mean America alone' - Donald Trump at Davos

The founder of the forum, Klaus Schwab introduced the US leader and congratulated him for his "strong leadership" and for slashing taxes.

"There has never been a better time to build, invest and grow in America," Donald Trump said. He pitched slashed red tape - which he described as the biggest reduction in regulation in history, and lower taxes to business leaders here and called for greater investment into the US.

But he stuck to his key policies including being tougher on immigration, and promising to retaliate against any perceived unfair trade. The US president reeled off record job and stock market numbers for the US, in a generally well received speech that was met by polite applause in a packed hall.

US President Donald Trump talks with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF (unseen) during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Read more: Varadkar meets with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg as first visit to Davos comes to a close Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held meetings with business leaders including Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg this morning as he prepares to wrap up his first visit to the World Economic Forum a Davos.

Social media platforms, including Facebook, have met fairly sustained criticism from delegates and speakers at this year's event. Calls to regulate the sector, including over the failure to verify news and the potential risk that loses to democracies has come from a cross section of speakers here ranging from UK prime minister Theresa May to business chiefs including the head of SalesForce.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar will be among the audience for US President Donald Trump's key note speech at 1 o'clock Irish time, which will effectively close the conference where dozens of heads of government mingle with hundreds of businesses leaders, experts and heads of advocacy groups.

Davos tickets are free, but only by invite or to WEF members, whose annual membership fees can be as high as €500,000.

While much of the international media interest on Leo Varadkar has been around Brexit, the Taoiseach's main focus has been on business. As well as Facebook, he's met one-to-one with the heads of HP, Pfizer, IBM, Coca Cola, eBay - all big employers in Ireland. Around 70 senior corporate executives also attended an IDA dinner, with Paschal Donohoe and Mr Varadkar.

