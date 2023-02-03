| 9.8°C Dublin

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

Jeffrey Dastin and Tiyashi Datta

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.

And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company believes sales growth in its long-lucrative cloud business will slow for the next few quarters, its chief financial officer told reporters.

