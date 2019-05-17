Amazon wades into British food delivery battle with Deliveroo funding

Amazon has led a new funding round in Britain's online food delivery company Deliveroo, throwing its weight behind the app in the battle with Uber Eats and Just Eat to deliver takeaway meals.

Amazon has led a new funding round in Britain's online food delivery company Deliveroo, throwing its weight behind the app in the battle with Uber Eats and Just Eat to deliver takeaway meals.

Deliveroo said on Friday that Amazon was the lead investor in a new $575m (€514m) funding round, joining its existing investors to further develop the company's technology and expand its reach.

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo uses 60,000 riders to deliver meals from over 80,000 restaurants and takeaway outlets in 14 countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait.

In Britain it is locked in a battle with Uber Eats and Just Eat, where its riders are a common sight in their distinctive black and teal jackets, carrying delivery boxes emblazoned with its kangaroo logo.

The new Series G funding round takes the total Deliveroo has raised to date to $1.53bn (€1.36bn). Its existing investors are T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Co, and Green Oaks.

"We’re impressed with Deliveroo's approach, and their dedication to providing customers with an ever increasing selection of great restaurants along with convenient delivery options," said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager.

"(CEO) Will (Shu) and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we're excited to see what they do next."

Reuters