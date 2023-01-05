| 12.7°C Dublin

Amazon to slash more than 18,000 jobs in escalation of cuts

Amazon's new 630,000 square foot Irish fulfilment centre warehouse in Baldonnell, Co Dublin, is the size of seven football pitches. Photo: Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Spencer Soper and Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees, the biggest corporate workforce reduction in company history, in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening.

It was unclear on Wednesday night if any Irish employees would be among the 18,000 workers to lose their jobs. Amazon has a workforce of around 5,000 people in Ireland.

