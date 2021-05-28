Amazon to deliver five cargo jets to Dublin carrier

Dublin-based carrier ASL is poised to take delivery of five more of Amazon’s Prime Air aircraft that it will operate on behalf of the online retailer in Europe, the Irish Independent has learned.

They’ll join two Amazon Prime Air cargo jets already operated by ASL.

ASL was acquired in 2019 by European fund manager Star Capital in a deal likely to have been worth more than €100m. At the time, ASL operated a fleet of 130 aircraft.

It now has a fleet of about 140 aircraft, ranging from a Boeing 747-400 to ATR72 turboprops.

It’s understood the Prime Air aircraft currently in use by ASL, which are Boeing 737-NG jets, were formerly part of the Ryanair fleet.

The aircraft are understood to have been refitted for cargo by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, which has a long-standing relationship with Amazon for converting passenger jets for exclusive cargo use.

A spokesman for ASL declined to confirm the imminent arrival of the five additional Boeing 737s from Amazon.

“While ASL can confirm that we operate two Amazon Boeing 737-800 aircraft in Prime Air livery, we cannot confirm the addition of any additional aircraft,” he said.

There’s been a surge in online shopping since the pandemic started, with Amazon among the major beneficiaries. In 2019, Amazon transported 2.3bn packages in North America alone.

The existing two Prime Air aircraft operated on behalf of the internet giant by ASL fly throughout Europe, to destinations such as Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy and the UK. The two jets, which are registered in Ireland, were leased by Amazon Air from Gecas, the lessor that is being acquired by Dublin-based AerCap.

Last October, Amazon opened a new Amazon Air operation at Germany’s Leipzig-Halle airport. It includes a 20,000 sqm cargo facility that Amazon said will provide customers with more flexible delivery options.

It’s Amazon Air’s first ever regional air hub in Europe.

“This new Amazon Air operation in Europe will enable the company to continue to deliver for customers at a time when people in communities across the region are relying on having the items they need delivered directly to their doorstep,” the company said at the time.

Amazon Air already operates at close to 40 airports in the United States, enabling it to provide two-day shipping across the country. It has a fleet of more than 70 jets.

While Amazon has leased the aircraft it uses, it bought its first jets earlier this year, acquiring 11 Boeing 767s from Delta and Westjet.

“Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the US in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal,” said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, in January.

ASL is headed by group chief executive Dave Andrew.

Its latest set of publicly available accounts, for 2019, show that it generated revenue of €1.1bn that year, up from €955.6m in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Safair Operations. It made a pre-tax profit of €9.8m.