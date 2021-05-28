| 10.6°C Dublin

Amazon to deliver five cargo jets to Dublin carrier

ASL Aviation already operates two Prime Air jets for the company

ASL is headed by CEO Dave Andrew Expand

Dublin-based carrier ASL is poised to take delivery of five more of Amazon’s Prime Air aircraft that it will operate on behalf of the online retailer in Europe, the Irish Independent has learned.

They’ll join two Amazon Prime Air cargo jets already operated by ASL.

ASL was acquired in 2019 by European fund manager Star Capital in a deal likely to have been worth more than €100m. At the time, ASL operated a fleet of 130 aircraft.

