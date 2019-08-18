Amazon tests 'top brands' label to boost relations with major firms

The company has appended a top-brand label to products from Speedo, New Balance, Under Armour and Fruit of the Loom in some product search results, Marketplace Pulse, a New York e-commerce research firm, said on Friday.

An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the company was testing the label on fashion items, basing the designation on brands that are popular with customers.

Amazon already labels certain products 'best-sellers' or 'Amazon's Choice', designations that the company says take into account factors like availability, customer reviews and pricing. Shoppers often see such markers as endorsements, which can boost sales, analysts say.

The criteria Amazon uses to determine whose products earn those badges have attracted the attention of critics and government officials, amid a renewed focus on the market power of online platforms. Critics say the logic behind the labels is not always transparent to consumers or brands, and they fear Amazon could use them to prop up its growing range of private labels.

In a blog post on Friday, Marketplace Pulse chief executive Juozas Kaziukenas said the top-brand label could act much like the account verification badges used by Instagram or Twitter, which are designed to connote legitimacy.

The label, if implemented, could have a "substantial impact on how shoppers decide which products to buy", or how brands compete against cheaper private-label products, Kaziukenas said.

Bloomberg

Sunday Indo Business